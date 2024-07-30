Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 62,2 g
  • Pure gold (1,9996 oz) 62,1938 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 750

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2013
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2013 "Wladyslaw the Short" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2478 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 18,000. Bidding took place June 26, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4729 $
Price in auction currency 19000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4758 $
Price in auction currency 18000 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 2013 MW "Wladyslaw the Short" at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2013 "Wladyslaw the Short", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

