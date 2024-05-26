Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
