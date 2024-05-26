10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 546 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 240. Bidding took place November 4, 2023.

