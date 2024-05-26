Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 45,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "Polish konik horse" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2014 "Polish konik horse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
