Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 45,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "Polish konik horse" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1643 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish konik horse" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2014 "Polish konik horse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

