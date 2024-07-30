Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 2014 MW "150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2014 "150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
