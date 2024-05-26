10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Mieszko III the Old" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Bracteate Mieszko III the Old" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5825 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (18) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)