Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Mieszko III the Old" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Bracteate Mieszko III the Old" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5825 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Bracteate Mieszko III the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
