Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Grzegorz Ciechowski". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Klippe
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Grzegorz Ciechowski" with mark MW. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Grzegorz Ciechowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search