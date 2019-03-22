10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Grzegorz Ciechowski". Klippe (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Grzegorz Ciechowski" with mark MW. Klippe. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Numedux Krzysztof Łukasik auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place January 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)