Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2014 "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3406 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,290. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
744 $
Price in auction currency 3290 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 2014 "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2014 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 200 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search