200 Zlotych 2014 MW "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2014 "Polish Olympic Team - Sochi 2014" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3406 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 3,290. Bidding took place June 19, 2022.

