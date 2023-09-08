10 Zlotych 2014 MW "100th Birthday of Jan Karski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "100th Birthday of Jan Karski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (1)