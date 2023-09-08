Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2014 MW "100th Birthday of Jan Karski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "100th Birthday of Jan Karski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 692 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place March 22, 2019.
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "100th Birthday of Jan Karski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
