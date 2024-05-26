Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Bracteate Leszek I the White" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5824 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Stare Monety - March 4, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Wójcicki - May 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date May 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Bracteate Leszek I the White" at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Bracteate Leszek I the White", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

