Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 35,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2014 "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search