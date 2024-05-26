Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 995 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 500. Bidding took place October 24, 2020.

Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014" at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2014 "Patriots 1944 Citizens 2014", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

