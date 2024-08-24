Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 2014 (l). Plated Steel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Plated Steel
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 15,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 333,924,900
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 1 Grosz
- Year 2014
- Mint Royal Mint (Wales)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 2014 with mark (l). Plated Steel. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Royal Mint (Wales) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 125. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Grosz 2014 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search