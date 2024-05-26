Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2021.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 7, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
