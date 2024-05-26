Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Cieszyńskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 2,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (8)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (15)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 125 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - March 24, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - June 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - June 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 7, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - June 7, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - June 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date June 7, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numedux - April 16, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date April 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Numis Poland - March 15, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 10 Zlotych 2014 MW "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "Denarius Bolesław III Wrymouth", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

