Poland Period: 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2014 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel + Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 5,21 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 28,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

