Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2014 MW "150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2014 "150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 948 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 170. Bidding took place April 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2014 "150th anniversary of the birth of Stefan Zeromski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search