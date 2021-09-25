Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
500 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This undefined coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2072 $
Price in auction currency 8600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
