Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Weight 1000 g
  • Diameter 100 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 966

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This undefined coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WCN (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2914 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
2072 $
Price in auction currency 8600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
