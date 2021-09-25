500 Zlotych 2014 MW "Canonisation of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 2014 "Canonisation of John Paul II" with mark MW. This undefined coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210374 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 11,500. Bidding took place June 6, 2024.

