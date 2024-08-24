Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 2014 (l). Plated Steel (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Plated Steel

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,59 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 80,004,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Royal Mint (Wales)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 2014 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

