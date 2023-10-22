Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2014 MW "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Salon Numizmatyczny Mateusz Wójcicki

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2014
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
Poland 20 Zlotych 2014 MW "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" at auction Numis Poland - October 22, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2014 "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

