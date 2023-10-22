Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2014 MW "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9249 oz) 28,7675 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2014
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2014 "600 years of Polish-Turkish diplomatic relations" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 515 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 540 PLN
