1 Zloty 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5793 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

