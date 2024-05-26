Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 1990 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 20,240,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5793 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.

Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - February 18, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - May 22, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Numis Poland - April 6, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 1 Zloty 1990 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1990 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

