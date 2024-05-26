Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Zloty 1990 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (13)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1990 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5793 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place March 4, 2023.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
127 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date February 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
