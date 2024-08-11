1 Zloty 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (2)