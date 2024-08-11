Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 2012 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 10,000,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 2012
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Poland 1 Zloty 2012 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 1 Zloty 2012 MW at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 165 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 1 Zloty 2012 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 2012 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

