1 Zloty 2012 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2012 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 977 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 290. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 290 PLN
For the sale of 1 Zloty 2012 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
