1 Zloty 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Zloty 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
