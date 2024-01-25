Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Zloty 1992 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Zloty 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Zloty 1992 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,03 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Mintage UNC 102,240,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Zloty
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 1992 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 324 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat auction for PLN 1,450. Bidding took place May 24, 2024.

Poland 1 Zloty 1992 MW at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1992 MW at auction Numis Poland - January 25, 2024
Seller Numis Poland
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Poland 1 Zloty 1992 MW at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1992 MW at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Poland 1 Zloty 1992 MW at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Zloty 1992 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

