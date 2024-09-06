1 Zloty 2008 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Zloty 2008 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 975 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place April 23, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)