Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 2010 MW AN "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,700,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2010 "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place August 19, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
Poland 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 2010 MW AN "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 2010 "Lesser Horseshoe Bat", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

