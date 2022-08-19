2 Zlote 2010 MW AN "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 2010 "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" with mark MW AN. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 808 sold at the The Coinhouse Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place August 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2)