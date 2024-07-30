200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2010 "Chevau-Léger" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place April 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2)