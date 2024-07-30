Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 2010 "Chevau-Léger" with mark MW AN. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 785 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,550. Bidding took place April 12, 2022.

Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 3500 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 3550 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200 Zlotych 2010 MW AN "Chevau-Léger" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price

