Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 28,28 g
  • Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 80,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 20 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Krzeszow" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 33. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2010 "Krzeszow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 2010 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 20 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search