20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Krzeszow" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 33. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
