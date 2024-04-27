20 Zlotych 2010 MW RK "Krzeszow" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Krzeszow" with mark MW RK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 33. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (8) UNC (3) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) Service PCG (1)