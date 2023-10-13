10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1469 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.

