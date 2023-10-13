Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW UW "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity" with mark MW UW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1469 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place October 5, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (2)
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "Polish August of 1980. Solidarity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
