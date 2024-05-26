Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Zlotych 2010 MW "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 28,28 g
- Pure silver (0,841 oz) 26,159 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 20 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5302 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Stare Monety (8)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (11)
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date March 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Zlotych 2010 "Lesser Horseshoe Bat", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
