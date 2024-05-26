20 Zlotych 2010 MW "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Zlotych 2010 "Lesser Horseshoe Bat" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5302 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place November 27, 2022.

