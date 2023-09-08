10 Zlotych 2010 MW ET "Benedykt Dybowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Benedykt Dybowski" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367780 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2)