10 Zlotych 2010 MW NR "Krzysztof Komeda" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 60,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "Krzysztof Komeda" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367779 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 65. Bidding took place May 4, 2023.
