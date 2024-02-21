Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 80,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391613 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 9, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Stare Monety (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WCN (2)
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 16, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 2010 "95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search