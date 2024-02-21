10 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 2010 "95th Anniversary - Birth of Jan Twardowski" with mark MW KK. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391613 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 70. Bidding took place May 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2)