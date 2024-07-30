Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,0 g
- Pure gold (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 10,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 2010
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (3)
- Marciniak (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search