Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 2010
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" with mark MW KK. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2082 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 460. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

  All companies
  COINSNET (3)
  Marciniak (2)
  Niemczyk (3)
  Stary Sklep (1)
  WCN (3)
  Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Wójcicki - October 21, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 25 Zlotych 2010 MW KK "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity" at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 2010 "25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search