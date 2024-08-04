Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Gold commemorative coins 25 Zlotych of III Republic after denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

25 Zlotych 2009

Elections of 4 June 1989
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2009 MW UW 40,000 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

25 Zlotych 2010

25th Anniversary of the Establishing of the Constitutional Tribunal Activity
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2010 MW KK 10,000 0 16
type-coin
type-coin

25 Zlotych 2011

Beatification of John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
2011 MW 10,000 0 27
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination All Polish coins Polish coins 25 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search