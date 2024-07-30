Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Sklepkolekcjoner

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 10,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 2011
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Wójcicki (7)
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 450 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition PROOF,
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition PROOF,
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

