25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

