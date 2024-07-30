Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 2011 MW "Beatification of John Paul II" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II" with mark MW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3086 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,250. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 330 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition PROOF,
Selling price
******
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition PROOF,
Selling price
******
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 2011 "Beatification of John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
