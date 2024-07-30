25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390357 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF70 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

COINSNET (4)

Frühwald (1)

Goldberg (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (3)

Wójcicki (7)