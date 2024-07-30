Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,0 g
- Pure gold (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 12 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 40,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 25 Zlotych
- Year 2009
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390357 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (3)
- Wójcicki (7)
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
