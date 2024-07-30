Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 12 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 40,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 25 Zlotych
  • Year 2009
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989" with mark MW UW. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390357 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 400. Bidding took place April 4, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date September 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Frühwald - February 10, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date February 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 25 Zlotych 2009 MW UW "Elections of 4 June 1989" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition PF70 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Zlotych 2009 "Elections of 4 June 1989", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

