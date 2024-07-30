Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 8,0 g
  • Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 100 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (7)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 2300 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
601 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Heritage - March 20, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Poland 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Bereska - September 22, 2018
Seller Bereska
Date September 22, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins 100 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search