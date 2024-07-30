Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 8,0 g
- Pure gold (0,2315 oz) 7,2 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 100 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 100 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 10, 2009.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 100 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
