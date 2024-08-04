Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1998

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 1998 MW
Reverse 20 Groszy 1998 MW
20 Groszy 1998 MW
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 10 Groszy 1998 MW
Reverse 10 Groszy 1998 MW
10 Groszy 1998 MW
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 5 Groszy 1998 MW
Reverse 5 Groszy 1998 MW
5 Groszy 1998 MW
Average price 620 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Grosze 1998 MW
Reverse 2 Grosze 1998 MW
2 Grosze 1998 MW
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Grosz 1998 MW
Reverse 1 Grosz 1998 MW
1 Grosz 1998 MW
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 2

Gold commemorative coins

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO 20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO 20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO 20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Average price 890 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
200 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Average price 790 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
100 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
Average price 530 $
Sales
0 29

Silver commemorative coins

Obverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Natterjack toad
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Natterjack toad
20 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Natterjack toad
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 81
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO The Kornik Castle
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO The Kornik Castle
20 Zlotych 1998 MW EO The Kornik Castle
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 62
Obverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Reverse 20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 71
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa Bust portrait
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa Half-length portrait
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 51
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
10 Zlotych 1998 MW RK XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf
10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 40
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO 20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO 20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
10 Zlotych 1998 MW EO 20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate
Average price 20 $
Sales
0 17
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 37
Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights
10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 30

Brass commemorative coins

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
2 Zlote 1998 MW RK XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET Sigismund III Vasa
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET Natterjack toad
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET Natterjack toad
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET Natterjack toad
Average price 15 $
Sales
0 42
Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
2 Zlote 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Average price 5 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO The Kornik Castle
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW EO The Kornik Castle
2 Zlote 1998 MW EO The Kornik Castle
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 28
Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 10 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz
Average price 420 $
Sales
0 23

Bullion coins

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
200 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
100 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Reverse 50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
50 Zlotych 1998 MW NR White-tailed eagle
Average price 180 $
Sales
0 1

Pattern coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 1998 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1998 Pattern
20 Groszy 1998 Pattern Silver
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Grosze 1998 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 1998 Pattern
2 Grosze 1998 Pattern Aluminum
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 2 Grosze 1998 Pattern
Reverse 2 Grosze 1998 Pattern
2 Grosze 1998 Pattern Brass
Average price
Sales
0 1
