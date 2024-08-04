Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Coins of Poland 1998
Circulation coins
Gold commemorative coins
Silver commemorative coins
20 Zlotych 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Average price 40 $
0 71
10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR 45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf
Average price 35 $
0 40
10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 25 $
0 37
Brass commemorative coins
2 Zlote 1998 MW RK 100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium
Average price 5 $
0 14
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET 90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland
Average price 10 $
0 5
Bullion coins
