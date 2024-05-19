Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 26,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • WCN (9)
  • WDA - MiM (5)
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date April 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Karbownik - October 25, 2022
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search