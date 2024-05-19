2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

