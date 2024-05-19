Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 26,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 635 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 2,300. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (4)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- WCN (9)
- WDA - MiM (5)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karbownik
Date October 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "XVIII Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search