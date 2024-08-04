Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1998 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
111 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search