10 Groszy 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1998 with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 440. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) Service NGC (3)