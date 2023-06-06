2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

