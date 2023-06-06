Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 420,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (10)
  • Wójcicki (5)
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Wójcicki - April 1, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 5, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic after denomination Coins of Poland in 1998 All Polish coins Polish brass coins Polish coins 2 Zlote Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search