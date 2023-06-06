Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1998 MW ET "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 420,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz" with mark MW ET. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 14,000. Bidding took place May 14, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Karbownik (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (10)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 1, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "200th Birthday of Adam Mickiewicz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
