Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Bust portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 22,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
