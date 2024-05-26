Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Bust portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" Bust portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 22,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 135 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition PF70 PCG
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numis Poland - September 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search