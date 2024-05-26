10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa". Bust portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. Bust portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (29) UNC (14) Condition (slab) PF70 (4) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCG (1) GCN (1) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

BAC (12)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

COINSNET (1)

Marciniak (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WCN (13)

Wójcicki (7)