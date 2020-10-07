Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

1 Grosz 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 1 Grosz 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 1 Grosz 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 15,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 255,830,003

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 1 Grosz
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1998 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3137 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (2)
Poland 1 Grosz 1998 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Poland 1 Grosz 1998 MW at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Grosz 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

