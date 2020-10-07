Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
1 Grosz 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 1 Grosz 1998 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3137 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
