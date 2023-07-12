Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 14,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387331 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (14)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (12)
  • Wójcicki (4)
Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 155 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 130 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ECC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction Numis Poland - December 7, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

