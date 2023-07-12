Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387331 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 190. Bidding took place February 29, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (14)
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (5)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WCN (12)
- Wójcicki (4)
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PF68 ECC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "45th Anniversary of the death Emil August Fieldorf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search