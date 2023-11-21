2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

