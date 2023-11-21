Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 8,15 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Zlote
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
