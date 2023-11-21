Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 8,15 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Zlote
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Zlote 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" with mark MW RK. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2804 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WCN (6)
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Karbownik - November 21, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 18 PLN
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Karbownik - February 22, 2023
Seller Karbownik
Date February 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Stary Sklep - October 20, 2018
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 20, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Poland 2 Zlote 1998 MW RK "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium" at auction Marciniak - November 13, 2017
Seller Marciniak
Date November 13, 2017
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Zlote 1998 "100th anniversary of discovering polonium and radium", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

