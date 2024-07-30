200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392346 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 9, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (6) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (3) PF68 (1) PF64 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (4)

Numimarket (2)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (4)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (4)