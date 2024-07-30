Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 5,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 200 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392346 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 9, 2024.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
