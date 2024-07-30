Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,4485 oz) 13,95 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 200 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" with mark MW EO. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392346 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 4,200. Bidding took place May 9, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1049 $
Price in auction currency 4200 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 18, 2021
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - October 16, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Numimarket - June 2, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date June 2, 2020
Condition PF70 GCN
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Poland 200 Zlotych 1998 MW EO "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate" at auction Goldberg - September 4, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date September 4, 2018
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Zlotych 1998 "20th anniversary of John Paul's II pontificate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search