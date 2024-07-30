Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9998 oz) 31,0969 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 500 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Bullion
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 500 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle" with mark MW NR. This gold coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3562 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 6,800. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Poland 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2020
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
1787 $
Price in auction currency 6800 PLN
Poland 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Poland 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition MS70 NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Poland 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Poland 500 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "White-tailed eagle" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2019
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 500 Zlotych 1998 "White-tailed eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

