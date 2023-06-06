10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "90th Anniversary of Regaining Independence by Poland" with mark MW ET. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2768 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 125. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

