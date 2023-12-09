2 Grosze 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1998 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Сondition VF (1)