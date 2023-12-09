Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

2 Grosze 1998 MW (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Obverse 2 Grosze 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 2 Grosze 1998 MW - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,13 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 154,840,050

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 2 Grosze 1998 with mark MW. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2501 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 60. Bidding took place December 9, 2023.

Poland 2 Grosze 1998 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 2 Grosze 1998 MW at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

