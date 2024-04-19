10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2098 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

