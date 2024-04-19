Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Half-length portrait
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 7,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2098 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
