Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa". Half-length portrait (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Half-length portrait

Obverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination Reverse 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" Half-length portrait - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic after denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 14,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 7,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 10 Zlotych
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "Sigismund III Vasa" with mark MW ET. Half-length portrait. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2098 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2019.

Seller WCN
Date July 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date January 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 10 Zlotych 1998 MW ET "Sigismund III Vasa" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price

