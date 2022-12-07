10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361732 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.

