Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Zlotych 1998 MW NR "50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights" (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Photo by: Stare Monety
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 14,14 g
- Pure silver (0,4205 oz) 13,0795 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 16,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 10 Zlotych
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Zlotych 1998 "50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights" with mark MW NR. This silver coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 361732 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 140. Bidding took place January 26, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (13)
- COINSNET (1)
- Numis Poland (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Numis Poland
Date December 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Poland
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Zlotych 1998 "50th Anniversary - Universal Declaration of Human Rights", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search