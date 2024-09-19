Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 2 Grosze 1998. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1998 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint
