Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 2 Grosze 1998. Aluminum (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Variety: Aluminum

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic after denomination
  • Denomination 2 Grosze
  • Year 1998
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1998 . Aluminum. This aluminum coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WCN (1)
Seller WCN
Date February 12, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Grosze 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

