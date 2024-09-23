Pattern 2 Grosze 1998. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1998 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1)