Pattern 2 Grosze 1998. Brass (Poland, III Republic after denomination)

Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,1 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic after denomination
- Denomination 2 Grosze
- Year 1998
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 2 Grosze 1998 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of III Republic after denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 661 sold at the COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place September 3, 2022.
- WCN (1)
For the sale of 2 Grosze 1998 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
